Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,387 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 661,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $192.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average is $173.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $192.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

