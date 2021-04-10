Northern Trust Corp Acquires 49,924 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

