Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,864 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDX stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

