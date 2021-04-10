Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

