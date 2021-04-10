Northern Trust Corp Buys New Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,975,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $472,000.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.