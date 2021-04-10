Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $833.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

