Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,379 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.85% of Viking Therapeutics worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $438.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

