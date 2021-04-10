Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,660.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $620,632. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

