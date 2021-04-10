Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

