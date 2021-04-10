Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Cowen worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cowen stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $996.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.