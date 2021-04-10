Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.57% of OptimizeRx worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,212 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

OPRX stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $829.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

