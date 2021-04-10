Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of i3 Verticals worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,442 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

IIIV stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.