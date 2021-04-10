Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

