Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

