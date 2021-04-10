Northern Trust Corp Has $7.07 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.61% of Green Brick Partners worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRBK. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.