Northern Trust Corp Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,281 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

