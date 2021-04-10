Northern Trust Corp Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.37% of CAI International worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CAI International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CAI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $757.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

