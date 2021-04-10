Northern Trust Corp Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Purple Innovation worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

