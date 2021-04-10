Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $115.74 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

