Northern Trust Corp Invests $7.18 Million in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,238,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,597.

OM opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

