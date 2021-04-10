Northern Trust Corp Invests $7.52 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 529,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

