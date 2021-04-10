Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.13% of Financial Institutions worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.53 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

