Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,031 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

