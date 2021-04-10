Northern Trust Corp Purchases 14,884 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Vroom worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 566,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,107,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,473,900 shares of company stock valued at $54,882,843.

Shares of VRM opened at $40.34 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.