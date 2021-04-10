Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.27 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

