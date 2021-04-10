Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of BRF worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

