Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Enel Américas worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enel Américas by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,836 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

