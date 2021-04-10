Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Sutro Biopharma worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $21,741,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $7,992,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.43 million, a P/E ratio of -223.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

