Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CBD stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

