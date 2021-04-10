Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Global Medical REIT worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after buying an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.69 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.