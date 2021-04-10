Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of National Research worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in National Research by 3,271.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in National Research by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Also, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

