Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.81 million, a P/E ratio of -66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUTH. Stephens raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

