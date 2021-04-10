Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,868 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of UMH Properties worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

