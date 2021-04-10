Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,289 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Winmark worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Winmark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Winmark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WINA opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.56. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $198.75.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

