Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,007 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

