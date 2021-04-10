Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,930 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of G1 Therapeutics worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after buying an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of GTHX opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

