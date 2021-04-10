Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,158 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,158 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Triumph Group worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

