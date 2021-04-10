Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,589 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $11.35 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $872.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. On average, research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

