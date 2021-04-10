Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,879 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of The RMR Group worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

