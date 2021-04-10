Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,686 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $148.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

