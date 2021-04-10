Northern Trust Corp Sells 55,003 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,253 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 163,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $907.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

