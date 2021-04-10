Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,094 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of Ontrak worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

