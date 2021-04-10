Northern Trust Corp Sells 72,279 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Interface worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

TILE stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.16. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

