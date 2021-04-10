Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,570 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Digimarc worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $496.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

