Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,253 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Ducommun worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

DCO stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

