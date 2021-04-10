Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,671 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGC. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

