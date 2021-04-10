Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,895 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $731.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

