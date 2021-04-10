Northern Trust Corp Takes $7.01 Million Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.