Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Community Health Systems worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 356,813 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

