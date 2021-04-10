Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Dillard’s worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dillard’s by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDS opened at $100.17 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

